Bucs place DL Mike Greene on injured reserve

The Buccaneers placed defensive lineman Mike Greene on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Greene has a calf injury that will keep him out at least the next four games.

He has appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers this season, making two starts and logging six tackles. Greene originally signed with Tampa Bay as a college free agent in 2022.

The Bucs promoted defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

He has appeared in 62 career games, including five this season, since signing with the team as a free agent in 2017. O’Connor has totaled 13 tackles, five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks while being a core contributor on special teams.

O’Connor has seven tackles on special teams with a blocked punt and a blocked field goal attempt in his career.

He entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the Lions in 2017.