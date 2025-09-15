 Skip navigation
Bucs RT Luke Goedeke ruled out after aggravating his foot injury

  
Published September 15, 2025 07:52 PM

Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke started after being questionable to play in Monday Night Football. He didn’t last long.

Texans edge rusher Danielle Hunter gave Goedeke a spin move on the Bucs’ second drive, and Goedeke came up hobbling. He immediately left the field and has headed into the training room.

The Bucs have ruled him out for the rest of today, announcing Goedeke has aggravated his foot injury.

Charlie Heck replaced Goedeke at right tackle as he did in Week 1.

“Luke went down. Charlie has to come in and play ball,” coach Todd Bowles told ESPN in a sideline interview.

Heck tripped cornerback Kamari Lassiter on Emeka Egubka’s 15-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the drive Goedeke left. The penalty was not called, and Bucs lead 14-10.

Baker Mayfield is 10-of-13 for 94 yards and two touchdowns, with Egubka catching three for 22. Bucky Irving has 41 yards on seven rushes.