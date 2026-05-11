Bucs sign four players who tried out at their rookie minicamp

The Buccaneers signed running back Kadarius Calloway, long snapper Scott Daly, outside linebacker Yasir Holmes and wide receiver Dean Patterson IV on Monday, the team announced. All four players were tryout participants in Tampa Bay’s rookie mini-camp last weekend.

In corresponding moves, the club also waived long snapper Wesley Brown, wide receiver Noah Short, outside linebacker Benton Whitley and running back Owen Wright.

Also, the Bucs’ claim of linebacker John Bullock off waivers from the Colts was processed on Monday.

Calloway played collegiately at New Mexico State University (2025), the University of California (2024) and Old Dominion University (2023). He combined to appear in 32 career games and totaled 1,185 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns across 229 carries, while adding 35 receptions for 223 yards and one score.

Daly entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Cowboys in 2018. The sixth-year veteran has appeared in 76 career games between the Lions (2021-23) and Bears (2024-25), recording nine special teams tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Holmes played collegiately at Tarleton State University (2025) and Frostburg State University (2021-24), totaling 46 career games and recording 188 tackles, 22 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Patterson IV played collegiately at Georgia Tech (2025) and Florida International University (2022-24), appearing in 52 career games and totaling 106 receptions for 1,556 yards and 10 touchdowns.