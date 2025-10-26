 Skip navigation
Bucs take 7-3 lead to halftime in New Orleans

  
October 26, 2025 05:25 PM

The Buccaneers defense scored one touchdown and it looked like they had another just before halftime, but an errant whistle wound up costing them six points.

Cornerback Jamel Dean stripped Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed of the ball and safety Antoine Winfield returned the ball for a touchdown that would have put the Bucs up 13-0. Officials ruled that an inadvertant whistle blew during the play, however, and the Bucs had to settle for taking over near midfield.

That reversal wound up looming large because Baker Mayfield lost the ball on a Chase Young sack a few plays later and the Saints were able to drive for a field goal that made it 7-3 before halftime.

Mayfield has been sacked three times and the Bucs offense was also stopped short on four straight snaps from the Saints’ 1-yard line in the first quarter. Edge rusher Anthony Nelson returned a Spencer Rattler interception for a touchdown a couple of plays after their unsuccessful fourth down try, so pinning the Saints deep wound up working.

Nelson also forced Rattler to fumble early in the game and the defense’s efforts have made the sluggish offense easier to bear for the Bucs through 30 minutes.