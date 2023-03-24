 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bud Dupree to visit with Steelers

  
Published March 24, 2023 12:03 PM
March 24, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the reason why there’s no prohibition on pushing the ball carrier included in the final rule proposals and shed light on how it’s a major safety concern.

Is there a reunion in the works?

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, free-agent edge rusher Bud Dupree is going to visit with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh selected Dupree at No. 22 overall back in 2015 and he spent his first six seasons with the club. Dupree signed a five-year deal with the Titans as a free agent in 2021, but played just 22 games over the last two seasons. He recorded 3.0 sacks in 2021 and 4.0 sacks in 2022.

Dupree’s best seasons were in 2019 and 2020. He had 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits in 2019. He also had 8.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits in 2020 before a knee injury prematurely ended his season.

Dupree could provide depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the edge. He has 46.5 career sacks in 103 games.