Bud Dupree visited Chargers, Steelers and Falcons also have interest

  
Published May 9, 2024 01:20 PM

Bud Dupree could be closer to finding a new team.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dupree has completed a free-agent visit with the Chargers. The Falcons and Steelers have also shown interest in the free-agent edge rusher.

Dupree, 31, began his career as a Steelers first-round pick in 2015. After six seasons with the franchise, he signed with the Titans and spent 2021-2022 with the AFC South club.

Dupree then spent last season with the Falcons, registering 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. He also had three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

In 119 games with 99 starts, Dupree has 53.0 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, and 90 QB hits.