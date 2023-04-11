 Skip navigation
BYU QB Jaren Hall says he's talked to almost every team ahead of NFL draft

  
Published April 11, 2023 01:02 AM
Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is not expected to be among the top quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL draft, but as a late-round prospect he’s still generating plenty of interest.

“So I’ve had Zoom calls and met with almost every team in the league ,” Hall told KSL Sports. “And I’ve got some visits scheduled for next week to fly out to organizations and see them. So, really it’s almost every team in the league who I’ve been able to interview with and meet.”

Hall said he doesn’t have much of a feel for which team might draft him, or in which round.

“You know, some teams take the role of telling you good stuff. Some teams will purposely say other stuff, ‘We’re hoping you fall a little further so we can pick you up.’ It’s such a weird time, and it’s such weird information that you’re receiving week in and week out. You never know what to take for face value and what not to. For me, I’ve really got no idea where I’m sitting right now.”

The 25-year-old Hall had a two-year Mormon mission before beginning his five-year tenure at BYU. He started 24 games at BYU and had 6,174 passing yards and 798 rushing yards.