C Danny Pinter will return to Colts on one-year deal

The Colts have agreed to a one-year deal to retain center Danny Pinter, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Erickson, 27, played all 17 games with three starts last season. He saw action on a career-high 292 offensive snaps and 63 on special teams.

The Colts made Erickson a fifth-round selection in 2020, and he has spent three seasons in Indianapolis.

He has appeared in 46 games with seven starts, seeing action on 623 offensive snaps and 181 on special teams.

Erickson will continue to backup Ryan Kelly.