C.J. Goodwin agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

The Cowboys will be bringing core special teamer C.J. Goodwin back for another year in Dallas.

The team confirmed reports that they have agreed to a one-year deal with Goodwin on Thursday. No other terms of the deal have been announced.

Goodwin bounced around the league for a few years before landing with the Cowboys in 2018 and he’s been a regular in the lineup when healthy for the last five seasons. A pectoral injury kept him from playing 12 games last season, however.

Goodwin has 41 tackles and a forced fumble during his time with the Cowboys and Thursday’s deal means he’ll continue to be a central part of their special teams plans in 2024.