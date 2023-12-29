C.J. Mosley on Joe Flacco: Everyone joked about being elite, he’s proving it

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was on the wrong side of the final score on Thursday night, but he couldn’t help feeling good for one of the guys who beat him.

Mosley and Browns quarterback Joe Flacco were teammates with the Ravens from 2014-2018 and again with the Jets the last couple of years, so he made sure to find Flacco after the Browns clinched a playoff spot with a 37-20 win. Browns fans were chanting Flacco’s name during the game and Mosley told Flacco “that shit’s crazy” as they embraced. Flacco agreed with his former teammate, who expanded on his feelings during his postgame comments.

“Everybody always joked, even in Baltimore, was he elite?” Mosley said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “He’s showing it. Not a lot of guys, especially veterans like him and his age, just coming from home, hanging with his kids, do what he’s done. I told him after the game it’s crazy to hear the Browns fans screaming, ‘Flacco!’ That was pretty wild to me, but I’m happy for him. Obviously we wanted to get the win, but just as a friend, as a fan, I’m definitely happy for him.”

The Flacco story is one of the best of the 2023 season and some might wonder if the Jets would have fared better by giving him a call about coming back in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ injury, but Mosley opted for a different path when all was said and done in Cleveland on Thursday night.