C.J. Stroud is expected to play, Laremy Tunsil is expected to sit out

The Texans listed a pair of offensive starters as questionable on Friday and only one of them is expected to play on Sunday.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was added to the injury report with a right shoulder issue on Friday and he was limited in the team’s final practice ahead of their game against the Colts. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stroud is expected to make his second NFL start, but he’s set to be without a key blocker.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that left tackle Laremy Tunsil is expected to miss the game with a knee injury. Tunsil missed two practices this week.

Right tackle Tytus Howard, center Juice Scruggs, and guard Kenyon Green are also on injured reserve, so they are dealing with plenty of injury issues up front as they look for their first win of the season.