C.J. Stroud named offensive rookie of the month

C.J. Stroud won his first game as a starting quarterback last Sunday, but he’s been performing well in each of his first three games.

That’s why he’s been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for September.

Stroud has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 906 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 98.0 passer rating. He’s also rushed for 35 yards.

The No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft, Stroud’s career is off to a historic beginning. He is the first quarterback in league history to have at least 900 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his first three career starts. His 906 yards are the third most through three starts behind only Cam Newton (1,012) and Justin Herbert (931).

We’ll see if Stroud can continue his string of solid performances against the Steelers on Sunday.