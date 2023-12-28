C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Laremy Tunsil have full participation Thursday

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has cleared concussion protocol, returning to a full practice Thursday.

He is expected to have another full practice Friday and start on Sunday against the Titans.

That wasn’t the only good news for Houston: Receiver Nico Collins (calf) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) also returned to full participation. Collins was limited Wednesday, and Tunsil did not practice.

Defensive end Will Anderson (high ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle), cornerback Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle) remained out of practice.

Receiver Noah Brown (knee), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) were limited. Mason did not practice Wednesday.