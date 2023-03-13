 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
C.J. Stroud rockets to top of the first-pick betting odds

  
Published March 13, 2023 05:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the Panthers move to trade two first-round picks, two second-round picks and D.J. Moore for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and weigh in on who they’ll take.

The rising Panthers draft tide has lifted C.J. Stroud’s betting boat.

With Carolina moving from No. 9 to No. 1 in the 2023 NFL draft, the Ohio State quarterback has jumped to the favorite to be the first player drafted.

A week ago, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young held the top spot at -240 , with Florida’s Anthony Richardson leapfrogging Stroud at +380.

Now, multiple sports books have Stroud at -300, with Young at +300 and Richardson at +450.

The inescapable conclusion is that the bookies believe Stroud is Carolina’s guy. That he’s the one they traded up to get. That he’s the one they’ll select.

Of course, they could still trade down with a team that takes someone else. At this point, the folks who are paid to get the projections right are pointing to the Panthers picking Stroud.