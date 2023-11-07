C.J. Stroud threatens Aaron Rodgers’ record for lowest interception percentage in a season

C.J. Stroud has been almost perfect as a rookie quarterback for the Texans this season. In fact, his mistake-free football is threatening to break an NFL record.

Stroud has thrown one interception on 279 pass attempts this season, or an interception on 0.36 percent of his passes this season.

The NFL record for lowest interception percentage in a season was set by Aaron Rodgers in 2018, when he threw two interceptions on 597 passes, or 0.34 percent.

Stroud is also on pace to break the rookie record for lowest interception percentage. That record is currently held by Dak Prescott, who threw four interceptions on 459 passes as a rookie in 2016, an interception percentage of 0.87 percent.