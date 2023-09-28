C.J. Stroud: We respect everybody, but we aren’t laying down for anybody

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is off to a strong start in his rookie season, leading Houston to a victory over the Jaguars last weekend.

The rookie will now face another tough test in the Steelers’ defense. His mindset in facing every opponent should help him against a team like Pittsburgh.

“We’re men, you know what I’m saying? We aren’t laying down for nobody, and I respect everybody,” Stroud said in his Wednesday press conference. “Like, if you made it to the NFL, that’s respect, and to play against a franchise that comes from winning — Mike Tomlin hasn’t had a losing season, which I have a ton of respect for that guy.

“I got to talk to him during my Pro Day. A great dude, a great man, a great man of God, but they would say the same thing about us if we were the best players in the world, too, where everybody is really good at their job — that’s why we’re in the NFL. But, you don’t tuck your tail for anybody, and you play with a confidence, but at the same time, you stay humble. Definitely, that’s my M.O., staying humble but having that swagger [and] that confidence of a killer mindset while staying humble.”

Stroud added that he thinks Hall of Famer and now Colorado head coach Deion Sanders embodies that principle well.

“[H]e’s always talking about building himself up, building our team up, because the world shoots us down [constantly], and if we’re always shooting ourselves in the foot, because — don’t get me wrong, we’re not perfect, and the other team watches film, they know that — but we all know we’re going to play hard for each other, and that’s all it takes to get a ‘W’ and to execute,” Stroud said. “So, just as important as it is to respect the other team, it’s just as important to respect yourself and know that you are one of the best to do it in the league, and I think as a team, we’re going to prove that every week and go out and play really hard.”

Through two games, Stroud has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 906 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.