Caitlin Clark, Serena Williams will participate in an NFL panel discussion on flag football

The NFL is trying to grow flag football, which will made its Olympic debut in 2028. The league eventually wants to launch a professional flag football league.

The sport is begin sanctioned for female athletes in some states at the high school and at lower college levels.

The NFL, at its annual owners meetings next week in Palm Beach, Florida, will hold a panel discussion about women’s sports and the league’s aspirations around flag football.

Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports reports that WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and former tennis star Serena Williams will participate in the panel along with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Broncos co-owner Mellody Hobson.

“Flag football is a high priority of ours,” NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said in response to a FOS question during a conference call Wednesday previewing the annual meeting. “It’s an opportunity for young women to participate in our game . . . and as we look forward, there definitely seems to be an appetite and interest in a professional flag league for both men and women So, it’s a continuation of the growth in women’s sports, and the role that the NFL can play in it.”

Williams is a part-owner of the Dolphins, and Clark has also shown interest in eventual NFL team ownership.