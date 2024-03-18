Cal McNair shares picture of new Texans uniforms

The Texans will have a new look for the 2024 season and team chairman Cal McNair dropped a preview of it on Monday.

After someone posted a leaked photo of new uniforms on Reddit, McNair made a post of his own on the site. It shows wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell wearing the team’s new duds.

Both players are wearing blue pants with white jerseys that say Houston across the chest. The numbers are in a different font than the ones that the team currently uses and they are blue with red trim while the current jerseys have red numbers with a blue outline.

McNair said the team’s new look will be revealed in full in April.