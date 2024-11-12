Calais Campbell: Best way to win is for defense to get off the field

The Rams took snaps in Miami territory on each of their final seven possessions on Monday night and they reached the red zone three times, but they were never able to find the end zone.

Miami’s defense allowed the Rams to convert just three of their 12 third downs over the course of the night and they came up with four sacks and two turnovers to help create chances for their offense to put up enough points for a 23-15 win.

Veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell was in the middle of the effort. He had one of the sacks and he batted a pass that Anthony Walker intercepted in the first half, which were in keeping with the theme of providing the other side of the ball as many chances as possible.

“The best way to win is to get off the field,” Campbell said in his postgame press conference. “The defense should keep getting the ball back to the offense. They got firepower; we just got to keep feeding them. So third down is money down.”

The win moved the Dolphins to 3-6 and Campbell said “when we’re playing our best ball, we can beat anybody.” Monday’s effort supports that argument and the Dolphins will now have to show they can do it consistently.