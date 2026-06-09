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Calais Campbell expects 2026 to be his final NFL season

  
Published June 9, 2026 03:09 PM

Calais Campbell returned to the Ravens for his 19th NFL season and the defensive lineman isn’t looking past this year when it comes to his playing future.

Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that he expects the 2026 campaign to be his final one in professional football. Campbell did offer the caveat that he has thought that in the past and his answer to why he has continued to play explains why the door hasn’t been slammed shut at this point.

“Everybody asks ‘why do you keeping doing this?’ The only answer I can really say is that I love this game,” Campbell said. “I love it, I’m still fairly good at it and they still want me to play, so why not?”

Campbell played for the Ravens from 2020-2022 and said that the chance to play for defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver again factored into his decision to make Baltimore the final projected stop in his NFL career.