Calais Campbell is the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner

Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been named the NFL PLayers Association’s Alan Page Community Award winner for the 2023 season.

Campbell was one of five finalists chosen from the 18 weekly Community MVPs that the union named during the regular season. Campbell was honored during Week Seven of the season for commemorating his 100th career sack with a $100,000 donation to support teachers at schools in the four cities — Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore, and Atlanta — he has called home during his playing career.

Campbell, who was the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, also donated $50,000 to teachers in Denver, where he went to high school, and Miami, where he attended college.

“I’m very honored to be in position to help so many,” Campbell said while accepting the award. “I’ve always tried to reward myself for big milestones. Playing 16 years in the NFL, I’ve had a lot of milestones I’ve hit. Did a lot of rewarding myself, so this year I wanted to reward someone different. I just thought there was no better place than teachers, who have the toughest job of raising our future, our youth.”

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Campbell’s foundation or the charity of his choice.