Caleb Williams: I’ll miss D.J. Moore personally, understand trading him was business

In his first two years in the NFL, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has completed more passes to D.J. Moore than to any other receiver. Now Moore has been traded to the Bills, and that’s an adjustment for Williams.

Williams said he’s sad to see Moore go but gets why the Bears felt they had to make the move, which brought in a second-round pick from Buffalo while saving Chicago about $16.5 million in salary cap space.

“D.J. is a pro, he’s been that since he’s been in the league. On the football side of it, obviously you’re going to miss him out there making plays,” Williams said. “But on the other side of the football side, you do understand there’s a business side to it and you’ve got to roll with the punches. I don’t have that choice. From there, you understand it. On my side, personal side, I’ll miss the guy.”

Williams said he’s happy for Moore that he ended up in a Bills offense where he’ll have a lot of opportunities to make plays.

“You build up a relationship on a personal level and it sucks that he has to go,” Williams said. “I’m excited for him the rest of his career to see what he does.”

Moore was the Bears’ No. 1 wide receiver in all three of his seasons in Chicago, but his receiving yardage declined each year. Ben Johnson’s Bears offense likes to spread the ball around, and while Williams may miss Moore personally, the Bears are banking on the continued development of the offense meaning that Moore won’t be missed much on the field.