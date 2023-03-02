 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calijah Kancey runs fastest 40 ever for a defensive tackle at the Scouting Combine

  
Published March 2, 2023 11:27 AM
nbc_pft_riskrewardfirstpick_230302
March 2, 2023 08:14 AM
After Indianapolis Colts G.M. Chris Ballard outlined what it would take to trade up for the No. 1 NFL draft pick, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect back on when some of the top current QBs were drafted.

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has made NFL Scouting Combine history.

Kancey ran an official 4.67-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time by a defensive tackle at the Combine since 2003, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. (Timing at the Combine was less standardized before 2003.)

The 6-foot-0, 280-pound Kancey broke the Combine record of 4.68 seconds set by a previous Pitt defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

Kancey was an All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He’s expected to be a first-round draft pick.