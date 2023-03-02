Calijah Kancey runs fastest 40 ever for a defensive tackle at the Scouting Combine

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has made NFL Scouting Combine history.

Kancey ran an official 4.67-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time by a defensive tackle at the Combine since 2003, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. (Timing at the Combine was less standardized before 2003.)

The 6-foot-0, 280-pound Kancey broke the Combine record of 4.68 seconds set by a previous Pitt defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

Kancey was an All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He’s expected to be a first-round draft pick.