Calvin Austin out, DeShon Elliott questionable for Thursday vs. Bengals

The Steelers will not have one of their key receivers and may not have a key defensive back for Thursday’s matchup with the Bengals.

Wideout Calvin Austin has officially been ruled out for Week 7. He was a non-participant on all three injury reports this week.

Safety DeShon Elliott is not injured, but was a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday’s reports for personal reasons. Steelers PR announced Elliott is not going to travel with the team to Cincinnati, but he has not been downgraded to out.

Safety Miles Killebrew (knee) is out after suffering a knee injury that head coach Mike Tomlin called “significant” earlier this week.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) is questionable after being listed as limited all week. He is still on injured reserve and will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

Everyone else on Pittsburgh’s roster is set to play.