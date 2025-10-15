 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Austin out, DeShon Elliott questionable for Thursday vs. Bengals

  
Published October 15, 2025 04:05 PM

The Steelers will not have one of their key receivers and may not have a key defensive back for Thursday’s matchup with the Bengals.

Wideout Calvin Austin has officially been ruled out for Week 7. He was a non-participant on all three injury reports this week.

Safety DeShon Elliott is not injured, but was a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday’s reports for personal reasons. Steelers PR announced Elliott is not going to travel with the team to Cincinnati, but he has not been downgraded to out.

Safety Miles Killebrew (knee) is out after suffering a knee injury that head coach Mike Tomlin called “significant” earlier this week.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) is questionable after being listed as limited all week. He is still on injured reserve and will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

Everyone else on Pittsburgh’s roster is set to play.