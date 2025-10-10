Calvin Austin out, Jalen Ramsey questionable for Steelers-Browns

The Steelers will not have a key offensive contributor and may not have one of their best defenders either in Week 6.

Receiver Calvin Austin has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is questionable for the contest.

Austin did not practice all week. He is currently No. on the team with 139 yards receiving, having recorded 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Ramsey did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Ramsey told reporters, “We’ll see” if his participation in the last practice of the week means he’ll be on the field for the game, deferring to the team’s medical staff and head coach Mike Tomlin.

“They’re still the bosses. They’re the authorities. So, I have to listen to them just as much as they’re open to hearing how I feel and listening to what I’ve got to say,” Ramsey said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ve been having good conversations, good dialogue about how things have been progressing.”

Ramsey has recorded 14 total tackles with four passes defensed and an interception so far this year for Pittsburgh.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) is set to return, as he has no game status after two full practices on Thursday and Friday. Highsmith has not played Week 2.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., receiver Ben Skowronek (illness), and running back Jaylen Warren (knee) are also off the report and are set to play.