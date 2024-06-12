 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Johnson expects his NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards to fall

  
Published June 11, 2024 10:20 PM

Tyreek Hill set his sights on Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record before the 2023 season. He was ahead of Johnson’s pace for most of the season until an ankle injury held him to four catches for 61 yards against the Titans in Week 14 and kept him out Week 15.

His 1,799 yards led the league but fell 165 short of Johnson’s record.

Johnson caught 122 passes in 16 games when he set the 1,964-yard mark in 2012. Jerry Rice’s 1995 record of 1,848 yards had stood for 17 years before that.

The Hall of Famer knows it’s only a matter of time before someone tops his record.

“I mean, it’s bound to fall at some point the way it’s going, so it is what it is,” Johnson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I held it down, I don’t know even know how long, over a decade now.”

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has come the closest in the 17-game era, going for 1,947 yards in 17 games in 2021.

Staying healthy in a 17-game season is the challenge, as Hill found out last year.

“They want more offense, man, so at some point [it’s going to happen],” Johnson said. “You’ve got to be healthy. You’ve got to play really a full 17 now. . . . That’s the key. You got to be healthy. If you can play 17, guys have put up numbers; you’re going to put up numbers. That 17, you get that extra game to put another 150 or 200 [yards].”