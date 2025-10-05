Calvin Ridley is likely to play on Sunday

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is dealing with a pair of injuries, but it looks like he’s feeling well enough to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ridley returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant and was listed as questionable on Friday due to knee and elbow issues. According to multiple reports, Ridley is likely to play but is expected to go through a pregame workout before a final decision on his status is made.

Ridley had 10 catches for 141 yards on 24 targets in the first four weeks of the season.

The Cardinals have three cornerbacks listed as questionable for Sunday, so there could be opportunities for those numbers to go up if Ridley is healthy enough to take advantage of them.