Calvin Ridley on Cam Ward: He’s good and I want to be good for him

  
Published August 29, 2025 09:42 AM

The arrival of quarterback Cam Ward has created some optimism about what the future holds for the Titans and wide receiver Calvin Ridley aims to turn that optimism into results.

Ridley is the top wideout on Tennessee’s roster and he posted 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns while playing with subpar quarterbacks last season. Ward has shown him a higher level of play this summer and the veteran wideout said he has derived extra motivation from seeing what the rookie is capable of doing on the field.

“I could feel something in me,” Ridley said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “It was like, this kid’s good and I got to be good. I can’t fall behind. I got to be a help. I got to be a big help cause it’s time to dominate.”

The feeling is mutual. Ward said he’s never thrown to a receiver that “moves and cuts” the way that Ridley does and said he thinks Ridley will help him look good in his first NFL season. If that comes to fruition, the Titans will have a good chance at making a move up the standings this season.