Calvin Ridley on Treylon Burks: He’s a stud like Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Terrell Owens

Earlier this month, Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media to say that “the media is the only one sleeping on Treylon Burks.”

Entering his third season after Tennessee selected him at No. 18 overall, Burks has played 22 games with 15 starts. Last season, he caught just 16 passes for 221 yards. He also took five carries for 18 yards.

But Hopkins isn’t the only teammate who believes Burks is primed for a breakout season.

“This dude is a freak. Like seriously, bro, he’s going to be a stud,” receiver Calvin Ridley said on Wednesday, via Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com. “There’s no worries with him. I mean, what I see — he’s like Julio, A.J. Brown, he’s like T.O.”

But Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, and Terrell Owens each had much more success in their first two seasons. Owens is a Hall of Famer, Jones is likely to become one, and Brown has become one of the league’s best players since Tennessee traded him to Philadelphia on draft night in 2022.

Still, Ridley has a lot of confidence in one of his new teammates.

“A dude that big, that fast, man? I mean, he’s a stud,” Ridley said. “You don’t have to worry about him. He’s just got to learn, slow the game down, he’ll be alright.”

Burks has 49 career receptions for 665 yards with one touchdown. He’ll have to improve significantly in a critical Year 3 for the Titans to exercise the fully guaranteed fifth-year option on his contract next spring.