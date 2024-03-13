Calvin Ridley to sign with Titans

There has been a surprising development with one free-agent receiver just after the start of the new league year.

Calvin Ridley has agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Titans, according to multiple reports.

Ridley was rumored to be deciding between sticking with the Jaguars or signing with the Patriots. Instead, he’ll join one of Jacksonville’s division rivals.

Initial reports indicate Ridley’s deal is worth $92 million with $50 million fully guaranteed.

Ridley, 29, was suspended for the entire 2022 season for violating the league’s gambling policy. But after the Jaguars acquired him during the suspension, he returned in 2023 to start all 17 games for the franchise. He caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards with eight touchdowns, leading Jacksonville in yards and TDs.

The No. 26 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ridley’s best season came in 2020 when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games. In 2021, he stepped away from football to focus on his mental health, ending the year with 31 receptions for 281 yards with two touchdowns in five games.

Now, Ridley is set to be a part of an offense that includes Levis, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tony Pollard under first-year head coach Brian Callahan.