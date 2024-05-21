 Skip navigation
Cam Heyward denies he didn’t tell Steelers he would skip OTAs

  
Published May 21, 2024 12:13 PM

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is disputing a report that he didn’t tell the team about his plans to skip Organized Team Activities.

Heyward has been absent from the Steelers’ voluntary offseason work, saying that he’s sitting out amid contract negotiations.

A Steelers beat writer, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, reported that Heyward never informed the Steelers he would be absent and instead let them find out about it on his podcast.

Heyward did not tell the Steelers about his threat to skip OTAs, preferring to announce it on his podcast,” Dulac wrote.

Heyward says that isn’t true.

That is a bold face lie,” Heyward wrote on social media. "@GerryDulac just cuz I don’t answer your text doesn’t mean I don’t communicate with the team. You will not slander my name.”

Heyward, the NFL’s reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year, is due a $16 million base salary this season. He has said he wants to remain a Steeler but wants a contract extension.