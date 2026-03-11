 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Heyward signs one-year extension with Steelers

  
Published March 10, 2026 08:00 PM

Cam Heyward won’t be holding out, or holding in, in 2026.

The veteran Steelers defensive lineman has signed a one-year extension, per multiple reports.

The total two-year deal is worth $32.25 million. Of the amount, $16.25 million is fully guarantee.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the $18 million new-money APY makes it the largest contract given to an NFL defensive players who at the age of 36 or older.

A first-round pick in 2011, Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. Heyward turns 37 in May.