Cam Heyward signs one-year extension with Steelers

Cam Heyward won’t be holding out, or holding in, in 2026.

The veteran Steelers defensive lineman has signed a one-year extension, per multiple reports.

The total two-year deal is worth $32.25 million. Of the amount, $16.25 million is fully guarantee.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the $18 million new-money APY makes it the largest contract given to an NFL defensive players who at the age of 36 or older.

A first-round pick in 2011, Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. Heyward turns 37 in May.