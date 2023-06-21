Cam Jordan: I expect to take Derek Carr back to Vegas for a run at the Super Bowl

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is not being modest when it comes to setting his sights for the 2023 season.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jordan was asked about his expectations for this year. He said no player walks into a season hoping to win 10 games, so he’s going into the season with the belief that “we can win each and every one of these things.”

Based on that thought process, it’s no surprise that Jordan’s list of expectations includes a trip to his quarterback’s old stomping grounds next February.

“I expect the Super Bowl,” Jordan said. “I expect to take Derek Carr , DC4, back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

Jordan might not find a lot of people outside the organization willing to sign on to that level of expectations, but it’s hard to see a clear frontrunner in the NFC South so there’s not much reason not to dream big in June.