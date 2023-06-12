 Skip navigation
Cam Jordan takes a little shot at Kirk Cousins

  
Published June 12, 2023 06:51 AM
June 6, 2023 08:54 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio how Kirk Cousins showed tremendous growth last year and earned the No. 12 spot in the Top 40 QB Countdown.

For seven years now, pass rushers gather under the leadership of Von Miller to compare notes about how to get to quarterbacks.

In a clip posted on Twitter by Bleacher Report , Saints defensive end Cam Jordan explains the difference between making quick decisions and making slow decisions -- both from the perspective of pass rushers and quarterbacks.

Jordan emphasized the importance of making fast decisions without thinking.

“A fast, right decision, your’re a winner,” Jordan said. “And a slow, right decision, get your ass on the bench.”

Jordan quickly pivoted to the decision-making process from the perspective of the quarterback.

“Slow, right decisions, we love them,” Jordan said. “We call them, ‘Kirk Cousins.’”

Harsh, but hard to argue with. Cousins can get it done when everything goes well. When the walls begin to close in, he often freezes in place just long enough to keep him from making chicken salad on the fly.

He has the mobility, if he chooses to use it. The challenge is, above all else, accelerating the process of deciding to access it.

Slow, right decision. That’s Kirk. Until it’s too late to make and decision other than to duck and cover.

Meanwhile, Cousins will get a chance to show Jordan some fast, right decisions on November 12, when the Saints visit the Vikings.