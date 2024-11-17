 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Cam Little hits 59-yard field goal for Jaguars in Detroit

  
Published November 17, 2024 01:16 PM

NFL kickers continue to make the game look too easy.

Today in Detroit it was Jacksonville kicker Cam Little, who booted a 59-yard field goal after the Jaguars’ first drive to give his team a 3-0 lead over the heavily favored Lions.

A 59-yard field goal used to be almost unheard of in the NFL, but now they happen almost once a week: There have now been nine field goals of 59 yards or longer so far this season.

It was Little’s career long, and it was a bright start for the Jaguars on a day when they’re the biggest underdogs in the NFL so far this season.