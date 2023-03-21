 Skip navigation
Cam Newton throws more than 30 passes, including to his brother, Caylin, at Auburn’s Pro Day

  
Published March 21, 2023 07:35 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess what Cam Newton’s downfall was and map out how the QB might be able to work back into the NFL, beginning with a good showing at Auburn's Pro Day.

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton threw more than 30 passes during Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. He declined to speak to reporters after the workout.

While Newton hopes for a chance to return to the NFL, he also wanted to highlight his brother. Caylin Newton, a former quarterback at Howard who finished his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Auburn and William & Mary, caught passes from his brother.

“This was him showing love to me,” Caylin Newton said. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. . . . He came to show his ability, show he still has it.

“I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around. He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”

Newton, 33, hasn’t played since 2021 in a second stint with the Panthers. He has received no offers since.

In a video Monday announcing the throwing session, Newton questioned why he isn’t still in the league.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” Newton says during the video before later adding, “Ain’t 32 mother [expletive] better than me. You dig?”

On social media, Newton earned rave reviews for a video showing him scrambling in the pocket before throwing a 50-yard pass downfield to his younger brother.

Caylin said Newton is working hard to get back into the league.

“What everyone sees on the TV screen, they see his character and they see his confidence,” Caylin Newton said. “They don’t see the grit. They don’t see how many hours he puts in. So, the media has what they say about who he is. I know who he is. And anywhere he’s been, they know who he is, too.”