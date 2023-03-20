Cam Sims agrees to terms with Raiders

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Cam Sims, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Washington signed receiver Marcus Kemp from the Chiefs after Eric Bieniemy’s arrival as offensive coordinator, signaling the end of Sims’ time in Washington.

The Raiders are loaded at the position after this offseason, with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow as their top three options.

Sims, 27, spent his first five seasons with Washington. He played 55 games with 17 starts and totaled 57 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns.

He was a core special teams player in 2022, seeing action on 244 snaps in 17 games. Sims also played 328 offensive snaps.

Sims recorded eight catches for 89 yards and three tackles.