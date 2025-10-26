Cam Skattebo taken to hospital with dislocated ankle
Published October 26, 2025 03:10 PM
Giants rookie Cam Skattebo suffered a serious ankle injury on Sunday.
After being carted off in the first half of the game against the Eagles, Skattebo was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.
Per Schefter, Skattebo has a dislocated ankle.
The extent of the damage is to be determined, along with the duration of his expected absence.
Skattebo had scored a touchdown on a 14-yard reception from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart before the injury occurred.