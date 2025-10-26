 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Cam Skattebo taken to hospital with dislocated ankle

  
Published October 26, 2025 03:10 PM

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo suffered a serious ankle injury on Sunday.

After being carted off in the first half of the game against the Eagles, Skattebo was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Per Schefter, Skattebo has a dislocated ankle.

The extent of the damage is to be determined, along with the duration of his expected absence.

Skattebo had scored a touchdown on a 14-yard reception from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart before the injury occurred.