Cam Skattebo taken to hospital with dislocated ankle

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo suffered a serious ankle injury on Sunday.

After being carted off in the first half of the game against the Eagles, Skattebo was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Per Schefter, Skattebo has a dislocated ankle.

The extent of the damage is to be determined, along with the duration of his expected absence.

Skattebo had scored a touchdown on a 14-yard reception from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart before the injury occurred.