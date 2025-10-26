 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Cam Skattebo will have surgery tonight at a Philadelphia hospital

  
Published October 26, 2025 06:10 PM

Giants running back Cam Skattebo will remain in Philadelphia for treatment on the dislocated ankle he suffered today against the Eagles.

The Giants confirmed that Skattebo is in a Philadelphia-area hospital and will have surgery there tonight.

The injury was ugly, and teammates were visibly shaken by what they saw on the field. It’s too soon to say what Skattebo’s long-term prognosis is, but it’s safe to say his season is over.

Skattebo had been having a very promising rookie year and was, along with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, one of the reasons for optimism for the Giants this season. Now the Giants will hope he can return to health next season.