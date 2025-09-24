 Skip navigation
Cam Ward listed as limited with ankle, calf injuries

  
Published September 24, 2025 04:30 PM

The Titans have a bit of an injury concern with their No. 1 overall pick.

Quarterback Cam Ward was listed as limited on Wednesday with calf/ankle injuries. Tennessee held a walk-through on Wednesday, so the participation level is an estimate.

Ward did not miss a snap in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, as he was on the field for all 70 offensive reps. He was sacked four times.

In three games, Ward has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 506 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Safety Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) and guard Kevin Zeitler (biceps) were also limited on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle JC Latham (hip), running back Kalel Mullings (ankle), and receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) did not participate on Wednesday.