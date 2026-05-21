Cam Ward is"perfectly healthy” after shoulder injury, feeling faster after losing 10 pounds

Titans quarterback Cam Ward’s right shoulder injury from Week 18 of last season is feeling like a distant memory as the team progresses through its offseason program.

Head coach Robert Saleh declared Ward “perfectly healthy” on Thursday and said that the first overall pick of the 2025 draft has been “slinging the ball” at the team’s OTA workouts this week. Ward is also getting used to playing with a leaner frame after cutting 10 pounds this offseason.

“I’m trying to get a little bit leaner, and then just trying to stay durable for a long season,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “It’s really watching the calorie limit, watching the amount of protein and the amount of carbs I need to put in, and what is best for my body and how I feel. I just think [the weight loss] will help me with durability, being faster, getting up in the pocket, and then just trying to play to my speed and not no one else’s speed.”

Ward’s health allows him to get a lot of reps in the new offense that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is installing for the 2026 season. It also means a lot of work with first-round wideout Carnell Tate on building the kind of chemistry that can help make the Titans a winning team in the near future.