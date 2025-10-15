 Skip navigation
Cameron Dicker named AFC special teams player of the week for fifth time

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:21 PM

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has once again been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Dicker has earned the honor after nailing all five of his field goal attempts in Sunday’s 29-27 victory over the Dolphins, including a game-winning kick from 35-yards out.

Dicker also made both of his PATs.

This is Dicker’s fifth career player of the week award. He last won it for Week 18 of the 2024 season.