Cameron Dicker snags AFC special teams player of the week for the second time this season

The Chargers picked up a key win over the Chiefs last Sunday and kicker Cameron Dicker had a big hand in making it happen.

Dicker made all three field goals he attempted during the 16-13 win. The second field goal tied the game in the third quarter and the third one provided the margin of victory for Los Angeles.

Dicker also made an extra point in the win and Wednesday brought word that he was named the AFC special teams player of the week for the second time this season. Dicker also took the prize twice last season and twice during the 2022 campaign.

Dicker is now 34-of-36 on field goals and 29-of-29 on extra points this year.