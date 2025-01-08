 Skip navigation
Cameron Dicker wins fourth career AFC special teams player of the week award

  
Published January 8, 2025 12:24 PM

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker finished a strong 2024 season with a good day against the Raiders.

He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Dicker hit four of his five field goal attempts in the 34-20 victory and was 2-of-2 on extra points.

That gave Dicker a 92.9 field goal percentage and 91.7 extra point conversion rate in 2024.

This is the fourth time Dicker has won special teams player of the week in his career.