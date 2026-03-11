 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals agree to re-sign RB Bam Knight

  
Published March 11, 2026 09:56 AM

The Cardinals are bringing back one of their pending free agents.

Running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight has agreed to a one-year deal with Arizona, per agent Mike McCartney.

Knight, 24, joined the Cardinals on a futures deal last year. He made the club’s roster as a kick returner then took over as a starter after the team dealt with multiple injuries at running back. Knight then suffered an ankle injury that prematurely ended his season in December.

Knight finished with 269 yards rushing with four touchdowns and 22 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with eight starts in 2025.