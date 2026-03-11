Cardinals agree to re-sign RB Bam Knight

The Cardinals are bringing back one of their pending free agents.

Running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight has agreed to a one-year deal with Arizona, per agent Mike McCartney.

Knight, 24, joined the Cardinals on a futures deal last year. He made the club’s roster as a kick returner then took over as a starter after the team dealt with multiple injuries at running back. Knight then suffered an ankle injury that prematurely ended his season in December.

Knight finished with 269 yards rushing with four touchdowns and 22 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with eight starts in 2025.