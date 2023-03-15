Cardinals agree to terms with Kevin Strong, Hjalte Froholdt

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Kevin Strong and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, the team announced Wednesday. Strong is signing a one-year deal and Froholdt a two-year deal.

Strong, 26, spent last season with the Titans after joining their practice squad during the 2021 season. He made 23 tackles, 12 quarterback pressures and two passes defensed in 21 games in Tennessee.

He played a career-high 304 defensive snaps over 16 games last season.

Strong follows new General Manager Monti Ossenfort from Tennessee, where Ossenfort was director of player personnel from 2020-22.

Strong also has played for the Lions.

The Cardinals lost Zach Allen to Denver and J.J. Watt retired, leaving them with a thin defensive line room.

Froholdt is following Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing from Cleveland, where Petzing was quarterbacks coach.

Froholdt appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last season, starting six. He played center and right guard.

The Cardinals are bringing back three of their starting offensive linemen, but center Rodney Hudson is retiring and left guard Justin Pugh is a free agent.

Froholdt entered the league as a fourth-round selection of the Patriots in 2019, and he joined the Browns in 2021.