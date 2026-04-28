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Cardinals agree to terms with seven undrafted free agents

  
Published April 28, 2026 03:21 PM

The Cardinals drafted seven players this year and they’re signing seven more rookie free agents to their 90-man roster.

The group includes a pair of players who were teammates at Ole Miss during the 2026 season. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III led the team with 61 catches for 934 yards in his lone season at the school. He had 84 catches over four seasons at Penn State before transferring.

Safety Wydett Williams is the other Ole Miss product headed to Arizona. He had 73 tackles and an interception in 15 games with the team last season.

The Cardinals have also agreed to terms with James Madison cornerback Elijah Culp, Arizona offensive lineman Ka’ena De Cambra, Minnesota tight end Jameson Geers, SMU linebacker Cameron Robertson, and Oklahoma defensive lineman Damonic Williams.