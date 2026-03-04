Cardinals and Panthers will play in the 2026 Hall of Fame Game

The Cardinals and Panthers will be kicking off the NFL’s 2026 preseason schedule.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the two teams will be playing in this August’s Hall of Fame Game. The game will be held on August 6 in Canton, Ohio with this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies set for August 8.

It is the first time the Panthers will play in the game since 1995. The Cardinals have made five appearances with the last one coming in 2017.

Both teams will be represented at those ceremonies as well. Former Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald and former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly are both entering the Hall this year.

The rest of this year’s class includes former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, former Patriots and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, and former 49ers running back Roger Craig.