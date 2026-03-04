 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Report: Maxx Crosby, among others, are “frustrated” by the presence of Alex Guerrero with the Raiders
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Report: Maxx Crosby, among others, are “frustrated” by the presence of Alex Guerrero with the Raiders
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals and Panthers will play in the 2026 Hall of Fame Game

  
Published March 4, 2026 12:09 PM

The Cardinals and Panthers will be kicking off the NFL’s 2026 preseason schedule.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the two teams will be playing in this August’s Hall of Fame Game. The game will be held on August 6 in Canton, Ohio with this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies set for August 8.

It is the first time the Panthers will play in the game since 1995. The Cardinals have made five appearances with the last one coming in 2017.

Both teams will be represented at those ceremonies as well. Former Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald and former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly are both entering the Hall this year.

The rest of this year’s class includes former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, former Patriots and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, and former 49ers running back Roger Craig.