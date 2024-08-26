 Skip navigation
Cardinals announce six cuts

  
Published August 26, 2024 05:12 PM

The Cardinals announced their first cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster.

The team let go of six players. That leaves them with 85, although we know that wide receiver Zay Jones will be going on the suspended list Tuesday so that’s one less move they’ll need to make.

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, linebacker Chris Garrett, cornerback Delonte Hood, safety Verone McKinley III, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants were Monday’s cuts.

All of the players other than Hood have appeared in regular season games, but it looks like they’ll need to find new homes to add to their career totals.