Cardinals announce the hiring of five assistant coaches

The Cardinals announced the hiring of five assistant coaches and the promotions of two others.

The new coaches are:

Offensive line: Justin Frye

Defensive line: Winston DeLattiboudere III

Linebackers: Cristian Garcia

Outside linebackers Matt Feeney

Defensive quality control: Alec Osborne

The team promoted Connor Senger to pass game specialist and Blaine Gautier to offensive quality control.

Frye spent the past three seasons (2022-24) as the offensive line coach at Ohio State.

DeLattiboudere coached the defensive line the past two years (2023-24) at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, and added the title of assistant head coach in 2024.

Garcia arrives in Arizona after spending last season with Cowboys as an assistant defensive backs/quality control coach.

Feeney spent the past three seasons with the Raiders, including in 2024 as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach.

Osborne was the inside linebackers coach at his alma mater, the University of Louisiana-Monroe, last season. He previously worked as a defensive quality control coach at Baylor (2022-23) after coaching for three seasons (2019-21) as a defensive graduate assistant at LSU.

Senger was the Cardinals’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 after working as an offensive quality control coach in 2023.

Gautier spent the past two seasons (2023-24) with the Cardinals as a participant in the team’s Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship.